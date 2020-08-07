Welcome to Friday, everyone. Since it's almost the weekend, I have a solid sales list to share with everyone today, including discounts on all of Square Enix's paid Final Fantasy titles. Sago Mini also joins the fun by listing many of its paid children's games on sale today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. BrowserX4 (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Knots 3D $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Nostro Pomodoro Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  4. Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Vape Toolbox $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Augustro Music Player (67% OFF) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Nail That Coin $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Pirates Outlaws $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars - Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Into the Void $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. WoodBox $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Bug School: Learn Kindergarten Skills $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting - Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. The Pulse $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Flax - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Gento - Q Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Graby - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Krix Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Mingo Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Olmo - Premium Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Yomira - Premium Icon Pack (New) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Todo Task Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Image Optimizer & Compressor 2020 Recommended $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Premium English Irregular Verbs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. SITE REPORT - Punch List, Snagging Inspection App $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. RR Guitar Fretboard Trainer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  9. RR Guitar Interval Trainer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Angry Neighbor $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. KR KITT : Game 2 $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Retro Pixel - Hardcore platformer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Sago Mini Bug Builder $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Sago Mini Monsters $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Sago Mini Music Box $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Sago Mini Snow Day $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Sago Mini Sound Box $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Sago Mini Town $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Sago Mini Trucks and Diggers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Sago Mini Village $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Slender man RE $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. 6 takes! $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Café International $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. GeoExpert - Spain Geography $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Super Oscar Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Bermuda Triangle Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Chess Trainer PRO - Repertoire Builder $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. farewell planet $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Football Drama $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  25. Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  26. FINAL FANTASY $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  27. FINAL FANTASY II $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  28. FINAL FANTASY III $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  29. FINAL FANTASY IV $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  30. FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  31. FINAL FANTASY V $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  32. FINAL FANTASY VI $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  33. FINAL FANTASY VII $14..99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
  34. FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $20.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in ?
  35. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  36. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  37. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
  38. Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bucin Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Hi Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days