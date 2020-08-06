Chromebooks were initially designed to be lightweight web-browsing laptops but gradually started gaining more features, especially when it came to offline computing. However, unlike macOS or Linux, Chrome OS doesn't have the ability to locally run Windows apps, which can sometimes be essential, especially when it comes to corporate apps. Back in June, Parallels and Google announced a partnership stating Chromebooks would soon be able to run Windows apps "seamlessly." The promise is now closer to reality, with the Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise set to be released this fall.
Just like its popular macOS counterpart, the Chrome OS client will offer a virtualization solution that runs locally, allowing Windows applications to be executed on your Chromebook without needing to reboot or to have an active internet connection. The client will only be available for Enterprise customers, at least initially, and is also designed to help IT admins provision Chromebooks with Windows virtual machines and even with Windows applications for employees.
If you don't have an Enterprise Chromebook but still want to run Windows applications, you can turn to Parallels Remote Application Server, which will let you run desktop apps on a virtual machine. Sadly, the latter runs on a remote service, which means you'll need an always-on internet connection for it to work. However, since computing power is not drawn from your machine, you won't have to worry about performance issues.
Although Parallels' software will be exclusive to Chromebook Enterprise users, at least initially, it's safe to assume Google is working on a more consumer-focused offering as well, especially given the reports from last week stating Google is investing in running Windows and Chrome OS apps side by side. If you're interested in learning more about Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise, make sure you sign up to receive updates about it before it's released.
Press Release
Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise to Enable Full-Featured Windows Apps to Run on Chromebooks with No Internet Connection Required this Fall
Today Chromebook, Android Phone, and Android Tablet Users Can Access Virtual Windows Desktops and Apps via Parallels Remote Application Server, Plus Access Remote Windows PC and Mac Computers via Parallels Access
BELLEVUE, Wash., August 6, 2020 — Enterprises, businesses, and individuals today use a variety of computers, tablets, and phones to get work done from the office, home, and remotely. Operating systems (OSes) and the number of available applications—hosted on devices, in the cloud, on premises, and in data centers—have grown exponentially. Ease-of-use, flexibility and mobility are critical elements of computing productivity—both online and offline. Regardless of the OSes and devices people love and use the most, the ability to run full-featured Windows applications is still a requirement for most businesses.
Parallels recently partnered with Google to leverage Parallels’ 21 years of engineering experience seamlessly blending OSes to create Parallels® Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise. It is the world’s first desktop virtualization solution that enables full-featured Windows applications to run in virtual machines on Chromebooks without rebooting or an internet connection, which will be released later this year.
Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise will make it simple for IT administrators to provision Chromebooks with Windows virtual machines and the required full-featured Windows applications employees need to run. IT admins will be able to easily manage familiar automated corporate Windows image deployments they prepare, provision, and automatically provide to their employees. Those virtual machines are fully capable Windows installations; admins can install applications, manage them remotely, and support users with familiar tools—just like they do with physical Windows PCs.
Check out new features and resources that help make the business case to switch to Chrome Enterprise here on Google’s Chrome Enterprise blog. You can also register here to receive updates about Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise before and after it launches this fall.
Additionally, Parallels has already enabled Chromebook, Android, iOS, PC, and Mac devices to access and run full-featured apps on virtual Windows desktops, as well as Windows and macOS apps running on remote Windows PC and Mac computers, for years via Parallels Remote Application Server (Parallels RAS) and Parallels Access.
Right now, everyone can go online to parallels.com/access, Google Play, or the App Store and download a free full-featured seven-day trial of Parallels Access. It lets you remotely access up to five Windows PC or Mac computers, and easily work with all of their full-featured Windows and macOS applications and files using native touch gestures, from anywhere via an unlimited number of Android tablets and phones, iPhones, and iPads, as well as any device with an HTML5 web browser (including Chrome on a Chromebook).
Parallels RAS, a separate virtual Windows desktop and application delivery solution that is powerful and easy to use, enables an IT admin with basic knowledge of a Windows terminal server to get it up and running in less than 10 minutes—in the cloud on Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure, in the data center, and/or on premises. And in less than one day, enterprises and businesses can start deploying virtual Windows desktops and applications to any device—Chromebook, Android, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Windows PC, and any device with an HTML5 web browser—to immediately enable employees to securely and productively work from wherever they are located.
