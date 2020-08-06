Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise to Enable Full-Featured Windows Apps to Run on Chromebooks with No Internet Connection Required this Fall

Today Chromebook, Android Phone, and Android Tablet Users Can Access Virtual Windows Desktops and Apps via Parallels Remote Application Server, Plus Access Remote Windows PC and Mac Computers via Parallels Access

BELLEVUE, Wash., August 6, 2020 — Enterprises, businesses, and individuals today use a variety of computers, tablets, and phones to get work done from the office, home, and remotely. Operating systems (OSes) and the number of available applications—hosted on devices, in the cloud, on premises, and in data centers—have grown exponentially. Ease-of-use, flexibility and mobility are critical elements of computing productivity—both online and offline. Regardless of the OSes and devices people love and use the most, the ability to run full-featured Windows applications is still a requirement for most businesses.

Parallels recently partnered with Google to leverage Parallels’ 21 years of engineering experience seamlessly blending OSes to create Parallels® Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise. It is the world’s first desktop virtualization solution that enables full-featured Windows applications to run in virtual machines on Chromebooks without rebooting or an internet connection, which will be released later this year.

Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise will make it simple for IT administrators to provision Chromebooks with Windows virtual machines and the required full-featured Windows applications employees need to run. IT admins will be able to easily manage familiar automated corporate Windows image deployments they prepare, provision, and automatically provide to their employees. Those virtual machines are fully capable Windows installations; admins can install applications, manage them remotely, and support users with familiar tools—just like they do with physical Windows PCs.

Additionally, Parallels has already enabled Chromebook, Android, iOS, PC, and Mac devices to access and run full-featured apps on virtual Windows desktops, as well as Windows and macOS apps running on remote Windows PC and Mac computers, for years via Parallels Remote Application Server (Parallels RAS) and Parallels Access.

Right now, everyone can go online to parallels.com/access, Google Play, or the App Store and download a free full-featured seven-day trial of Parallels Access. It lets you remotely access up to five Windows PC or Mac computers, and easily work with all of their full-featured Windows and macOS applications and files using native touch gestures, from anywhere via an unlimited number of Android tablets and phones, iPhones, and iPads, as well as any device with an HTML5 web browser (including Chrome on a Chromebook).

Parallels RAS, a separate virtual Windows desktop and application delivery solution that is powerful and easy to use, enables an IT admin with basic knowledge of a Windows terminal server to get it up and running in less than 10 minutes—in the cloud on Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure, in the data center, and/or on premises. And in less than one day, enterprises and businesses can start deploying virtual Windows desktops and applications to any device—Chromebook, Android, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Windows PC, and any device with an HTML5 web browser—to immediately enable employees to securely and productively work from wherever they are located.