Starting Thursday, Stadia Pro members who don't have Borderlands 3 will be able to play it for free. No, this is not a free game you can add to your library — rather, it looks to be the platform's first Free Play Days campaign.

Subscribers can hop online from August 6 at 9 a.m. PDT through Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to experience the game. They'll need to buy the game afterwards in order to continue playing it.

It's a bit of fun for some people and could convert a few sales for Google and developer Gearbox. We'll see how many other constituents partake in Free Play Days.