Starting Thursday, Stadia Pro members who don't have Borderlands 3 will be able to play it for free. No, this is not a free game you can add to your library — rather, it looks to be the platform's first Free Play Days campaign.
Subscribers can hop online from August 6 at 9 a.m. PDT through Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to experience the game. They'll need to buy the game afterwards in order to continue playing it.
It's a bit of fun for some people and could convert a few sales for Google and developer Gearbox. We'll see how many other constituents partake in Free Play Days.
Now live, more details
Right on schedule, Borderlands 3 is now free to play on Stadia Pro for the remainder of the weekend. Google has also published a support page explaining how Free Play Days work, indicating that this will likely be the first of many free events.
The support page confirms that your save data will remain intact, so if you decide to buy the game later (or you wait until another Free Play Day), you won't lose any progress:
Any save data created during Free Play Days will remain intact after the event is over. If you purchase a game after the Free Play Days period ends, you'll be able to continue where you left off.
Screenshots and in-game achievements from the game also won't be deleted after the Free Play Days are over, though it would be a bit strange if that wasn't the case.
