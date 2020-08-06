Custom ROMs are no longer as popular as they once were, but they still have their place in the Android world. Here's an example: the OnePlus One, a phone that came out in 2014, is now able to run stable Android 10 by way of LineageOS 17.1, which has just been released to the open-source project's download page.

The OPO was OnePlus's first smartphone, and it offered insane bang for the buck — that is, if you could get an invite for one. Odds are that not many of you are still using them as your daily drivers, but if you have one in a drawer somewhere, it might be worth flashing LOS 17.1 on there just for the hell of it. After all, there's not much else to do while we're all stuck at home.

Before the download showed up on the LineageOS website, the OnePlus One and its sweet "bacon" codename appeared on the open-source project's GitHub. The Lineage team actually meant to get the download ready by last week, but the initial build failed. Since the OPO only receives new builds weekly, it took the developers a little longer to get the software finished. Either way, you're now free to flash away.