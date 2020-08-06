With coronavirus keeping many of us homebound, there's a dramatic increase in the demand for laptops, especially affordable ones for students and those of us working from home. This has caused massive stock shortages for popular models of various Chromebooks, but we think there are still a few solid picks available that you can get in the $200-300 range.

All of the models we've selected are fast enough to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and most of them have large 14/15-inch screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options with large screens that are actually in stock right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $300

This is the latest model in Samsung's ultra-popular budget Chromebook series. It offers a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a large 15.6-inch screen. That low-power processor won't blaze through Chrome tabs and video conferences as fast as the Core i3/i5 chips in more expensive laptops, but it's enough for most productivity work.

Unlike most Chromebooks in this price range, the screen has a full-HD resolution of 1920x1080, so text and images will look sharp. The Chromebook 4+ will also receive updates until June 2026. Pricing varies by retailer, but as of the time of writing, most stores are selling it for around $300.

Lenovo Chromebook S340: $300

This is essentially Lenovo's version of the Samsung Chromebook 4+. It has the same Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 1080p screen as the Samsung model. There is one key difference, though — this has a touch screen, while the Samsung Chromebook 4+ does not.

Just like the Samsung Chromebook 4+, the Lenovo S340 will receive Chrome OS updates from Google until June 2026.

HP Chromebook 14a: $250

HP sells many different Chromebooks, but this specific 14-inch laptop is a great deal at the current price of $249.99. It has an Intel Celeron N400 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 14-inch 1080p IPS display. You also get front-facing speakers on either side of the keyboard, which is rare on Chromebooks.

Just like the other two models on this list, the HP Chromebook 14a is slated to receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.