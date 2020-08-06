Noise-canceling headphones are no longer rare—you can even get a passable pair for well under $100 now. However, Sony still makes some of the best over-ear Bluetooth headphones money can buy, and now Sony is ready to take your money for the new WH-1000XM4 cans. These headphones look very similar to the popular WH-1000XM3s, but Sony added a few new features, and improved noise-canceling. Pre-orders are up today for $350, the same as the XM3s at launch.

You'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the XM4 and old XM3 because Sony kept the same physical design. Audio quality should be largely unchanged with the same 40mm drivers. However, noise-canceling should be noticeably improved thanks to the new Bluetooth audio processing chip. Sony says the XM4s can analyze ambient noise and make adjustments to the audio output 700 times per second. There are also five microphones with "Precise Voice Pickup" technology for better phone call performance and voice detection.

The other major improvement in Sony's latest headphones is the addition of multipoint pairing. You can finally pair the XM4s with two different devices, or it will be following a firmware update. This will allow you to go back and forth between devices without tedious re-pairing.

If that all sounds good, you can place an order for the WH-1000XM4 right now. Both Best Buy and Amazon have pre-orders today, and the headphones will ship around the middle of the month. Best Buy is currently reporting shipping a bit sooner than Amazon, for what it's worth.