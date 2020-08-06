Good Android tablets are far and few between, but the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Samsung is one of the better ones out there. Stickering at $349.99, the 64GB Tab S6 Lite is currently down to $299.99 with a Samsung Book Cover ($69.99 value) included. The only catch is that you need to be a Costco member to take advantage of this deal.

We reviewed the Tab S6 Lite just over a month ago, finding it to be one of the best Android tablets out there. It sports a 10.4" 1200p LCD, an Exynos 9611, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, and a 7,040mAh battery. It runs Android 10 underneath the One UI 2.1 skin and comes with an S Pen in the box. Costco is also including an OEM Samsung Book Cover, which goes for $69.99 separately. Costco's regular price for this bundle already includes a $40 discount, so an extra $80 on top of that is pretty sweet.

$299.99 beats the last deal we saw by quite a bit, and the free $70 Book Cover is the cherry on top. It's worth noting that Costco does charge $7.99 for shipping. If you're in the market for a tablet (and absolutely refuse to get an iPad), the Tab S6 Lite represents great value for money, especially with this discount. The deal is valid until August 30th, so you have some time to mull it over.