Zoom has understandably been one of the most popular apps around these last few months as people have had to forgo in-person meetings — both personal and business — for online video chats. The desktop client has had a dark mode for a little while now, but Android users have had to suffer blinding menu screens before jumping into late-night calls. With the latest update, Zoom for Android finally gets dark mode and a few others new features to boot.
If you update the app to version 5.2.42588.0803 and activate the dark theme on your phone, Zoom will automatically switch to a nifty new dark version. There's no settings toggle for it that I could find, so it can only match your device settings, but this is still a great improvement.
According to the changelog, there are a number of other enhancements with this update, including aspect ration customization, new reactions, improved chat interface, and much more. Check out all the changes below:
Changes to existing features
-Show annotator’s name by default
Meeting features
-Additional meeting reactions
-Toggle aspect ratio for video feeds
Chat features
-Invite members by channel or organization
-Mute channel notifications
-Improved Chat UI
Phone features
-Transfer call to any meeting
-View transcriptions of call recordings
General features
-Security section when scheduling a meeting
-Dark mode support
Resolved Issues
-Minor bug fixes
Many of these new features are business-focused, but dark mode is something everyone will benefit from. The update should be rolling out to devices via the Play Store as usual, but if it hasn't reached you yet, you can download it from APK Mirror via the link below.
Comments