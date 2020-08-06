Google has stayed quiet about bringing its Stadia game streaming platform to iOS, even though the game library application has been available on the App Store for a while now. Meanwhile, Microsoft has been testing its xCloud competitor on iOS, but now it seems neither product will see a full release on Apple's mobile devices.

There has been speculation that Microsoft xCloud wouldn't be available on iOS, and the app's testing program was even discontinued yesterday. Apple spokespersons have now confirmed to Business Insider that all game streaming platforms, not just xCloud, won't be available on iOS because the company can't review each individual game.

"Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers," Apple told Business Insider, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search. In addition to the App Store, developers can choose to reach all iPhone and iPad users over the web through Safari and other browsers on the App Store."

Apple has faced substantial criticism over its App Store policies in the past few months. The 'Hey' email app made headlines after Apple pulled it from iOS, since the app didn't have a built-in signup option that gave a 30% cut to Apple (even though Netflix, Spotify, and other apps don't support signing up through their iOS apps). The app was eventually allowed into the store, but Apple CEO Tim Cook was also required to testify to the House Antitrust Subcommittee last month over App Store policies.

Until Apple changes its guidelines (if it ever does), the only way to play Stadia, xCloud, and other game streaming services on the go will be with an Android device.