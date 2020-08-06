It's been years since Google started migrating the good ol' Google Now functionality into Assistant. Over time, the feed of relevant contextual cards has had many official names ranging from Your Stuff to Upcoming to Snapshot, and even more unofficial names (inbox, updates, dashboard). One thing remained unchanged though, and that's the fact that you couldn't customize a thing about it. This is changing soon, hopefully.

Tipster Anthony spotted a new card in Snapshot (seen at the top of the post), which took him to a new setting inside Assistant to personalize the page's content. Inside are 20+ toggles for all kinds of cards that Assistant might surface, including everything from commute times and reminders to restaurant reservations, travel help, and even those intrusive and unwanted recipe recommendation cards that showed up recently.

This is clearly a much needed improvement, especially since all cards in Snapshot can't be dismissed or minimized. Even with the feature's recent interface tweak, Google didn't think it judicious to allow that. It's more annoying when you consider that Google Now always let us swipe cards away, and even the news-riddled Discover feed still allows us to remove a card (with a few taps though, sigh) when we're done with it.

Snapshot has yet to receive the same courtesy of dismissing on a per-card basis, but it should finally let us choose which type of content we want to see on the page. It's sort of like the Pixel At A Glance widget's settings, but taken to the next level.

The change is happening server-side — none of our devices have it despite being on the latest Google app version. To check out if it's live for you, say, "Ok Google, open Assistant settings," then navigate to the Assistant tab and look for the Snapshot item under Notifications. If it's there, you can toggle any unwanted card type off; if not, you have to be patient.