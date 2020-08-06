Google has just teased its new flagship Pixel 5 (and the Pixel 4a 5G), but the Pixel 4 remains the only high-end phone the company currently sells. After the Pixel 4a launch event, we noticed that the Pixel 4 started disappearing from the Google Store, with its status flip-flopping between available and sold out. Google wouldn't initially tell us what's up, but now The Verge says the company has just confirmed that it has discontinued the Pixel 4.

Google says in a statement to the publication,

Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 [and] 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last. Just like all Pixel devices, Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.

At the time of writing, the unlocked variant of the smaller Pixel 4 is still available for purchase on the US Google Store, though the XL is already completely out of stock. With Google's statement in mind, this won't be the case for too long.

This may mean that the Pixel 4 has the shortest life compared to any other Pixel, if not even to any Nexus device. It would also be the only Pixel to be discontinued before its successor is available. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL could be purchased from October 2018 all the way to March 2020, while the Pixel 3a went from May 2019 to July 2020, which is still a few months longer than the Pixel 4 (though just like it, it was discontinued before we got its successor). It's possible that Google is experiencing some manufacturing issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, or it wasn't satisfied with the sales performance of the Pixel 4 at all — both scenarios seem plausible.

If you're still interested in the Pixel 4 (though we recommend you wait for the 5 or go for the 4a if you need a replacement right now), you'll still be able to get it from third-party vendors like Amazon and Best Buy as long as inventory lasts.