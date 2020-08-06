After struggling for years to contain the many Pixel leaks, Google now does things a little differently by showing us glimpses of its products ahead of their full unveiling. Even so, it doesn't appear to have been part of the plan to reveal the pre-order date for its upcoming Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) so soon. Someone at Google France seemingly didn't get the memo.
As spotted by a tipster, Google's announcement post for the Pixel 4a on its French blog (cached version) contained a paragraph about availability which stated that the "Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available for pre-order from October 8, 2020." This information doesn't appear to have been shared anywhere else, and has since been removed from the blog post, so it sure looks like someone accidentally included information that they weren't supposed to.
Assuming this is the pre-order date for the Pixel 5 and 4a (5G) in France, that doesn't necessarily mean this is also the date of a launch event. Pixel 4a pre-orders in the country don't open until September 10, even though it was announced on August 3, so it's just as likely that Google's upcoming 5G phones will be unveiled before October 8. That said, Pixel hardware reveals have historically taken place in the first half of October, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if we do see some sort of event (online, of course) on that date.
