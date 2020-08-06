Samsung may have unveiled some fancy new phones yesterday, but that doesn't mean the old ones are any less good. The Galaxy S10+ was released last spring, and now it's on sale for a mere $549.99 at eBay. Samsung still sells the US version for around $850, so this is a solid discount on a device with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S10+ has a triple camera system with 12MP standard and telephoto lenses and a 16MP ultrawide. Its 6.4" curved OLED screen is a quad HD panel certified for HDR10+ content. With a big 4100mAh battery, the S10+ lasts all day, and it's equipped with 15 watt Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 and 15 watt wireless fast charging for when you need to top up. Only two color options are left in stock right now: Prism Black and Prism Green.

This G975F/DS model is a dual-SIM, factory unlocked international version of the phone, so it is not compatible with CDMA networks — sorry, Verizon folks. It also comes equipped with an Exynos processor rather than the typical Snapdragon, if that makes a difference to you, and the listing notes that it won't work with Samsung Pay in the US, which is a bummer. But hey, you're still getting a phone that was good enough to replace David's Pixel 3 when he reviewed it last year. It might not be as new as the Note20, but at least it still has a headphone jack. 🤷‍♂️