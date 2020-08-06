Bit by bit, Google is building Digital Wellbeing into a powerful smartphone management tool that can help you curb your usage and channel it into more or less productivity, following your needs. With Focus mode, introduced last year, the app gained a quick way to temporarily pause several apps in one fell swoop. Now you can bypass that for five minutes if you really need to open an app while the mode is active.
Instead of taking a break from Focus mode, which reenables all the apps that should be paused, you can now override the setting on a per-app basis. When the mode is active, simply tap a paused app's gray icon to get a pop-up with the option to Use app for 5 minutes. This lets you briefly open Twitter or Instagram or YouTube, for example, without completely turning off Focus mode. It should be great for taking quick breaks.
The change is live in version 1.0.322 of Digital Wellbeing — the same one that introduced the grayscale switch before an app's daily timer runs out. You can grab it from the Play Store or APK Mirror.
- Thanks:
- Ramit Suri
