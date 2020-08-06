Recent OnePlus phones have largely closed the gap with mainstream flagships by adding widely-requested features like wireless charging and an IP rating, but there’s still room for improvement. An always-on display setting is perhaps the most sought-after software feature, and it even topped OnePlus’s crowdsourced suggestions for OxygenOS, following which, the company decided to greenlight it. With the IDEAS campaign coming to an end, OnePlus has shared a timeline for AOD’s projected arrival.

From around 5,000 ideas submitted throughout the campaign period, the company has picked just five, of which only the always-on display feature is already in development. OnePlus says that the initial work will be completed by the next month, and after that, the feature will undergo testing in two beta stages. The manufacturer aims to conduct the closed and open beta testing around August/September if everything goes as planned. That means you’ll have to wait at least until the last quarter of 2020 for the feature to arrive in a stable release.

While brands like Samsung have supported this feature for a very long time, OnePlus has resisted due to apparent reservations with its impact on battery life. An earlier statement from the company said that AOD had cleared initial power consumption tests and would be further optimized before being considered for a beta launch. Additional features are also in the pipeline, including biometric security for hidden pictures, a battery-full chime, app drawer folders, and Zen Mode enhancements, though they haven’t been given any release timelines.