We live in the year 2020 and Netflix still feels the need to list which Android phones, tablets, and associated silicon can support streaming shows in HD and in HDR10. The company is usually slow to update that list, but even so, if you're wondering if your newly-purchased slab can take on all the resolution you need to watch "Stranger Things" again, we've got the list for you.

The following table covers smartphones and tablets that were released for the 2020 model year, going back to around September 2019.

In addition to these devices, Netflix has also certified the MediaTek Helio X20 (MT6769) and Helio G90 (MT6785), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, and the Samsung Exynos 980 chipsets for HD support. If your phone has any of those SoCs, chances are it can stream Netflix in 1080p.

Edited by Stephen Schenck and Jules Wang.