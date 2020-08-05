OnePlus is pretty much the king of the hill when it comes to getting the most bang for your buck. Last year's OnePlus 7T was "almost the perfect budget flagship." Now you can get your hands on the phone for a mere $399 — as long as you're comfortable using T-Mobile's network (at least until T-Mobile lets you unlock it).

The 7T may not be the latest OnePlus device, but it's still worthy of consideration in 2020. Boasting a Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM, it will run circles around most other phones released recently in the mid-range price category. The 90Hz screen is silky smooth, and the 128GB of storage is plenty for most people. Though OnePlus isn't known for camera performance, the 7T has a triple sensor array with a 48MP main lens, plus telephoto and wide-angle cameras for capturing the perfect view of a scene.

The 7T is available in either Glacier Blue or Frosted Silver, and even though they're no Blue Marble, these colorways still look pretty nice. It may not be able to take advantage of T-Mobile's 5G connectivity, but this OnePlus device still offers great value for the money. And since you probably shouldn't buy the Nord in the US, purchasing the 7T for $399 might just be the next best thing.