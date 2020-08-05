Samsung's new wireless earbuds have been an incredibly poor-kept secret, as the past few months have given us leak after leak. Samsung officially announced the beans-shaped Galaxy Buds Live today, complete with Active Noise Cancellation, 12mm speakers, and an estimated 8-hour battery life.

The Galaxy Buds Live are definitely one of the most unique wireless earbuds to date, at least in terms of design. The exterior is glossy, but the parts touching your ear have a matte finish. There's also an air vent that helps keep your ears cool, and doubles as a sound gateway for when Active Noise Cancelling is turned off. By comparison, the Galaxy Buds+ uses its exterior microphones to pipe through outside sound when ANC is off.

Specs Speaker 12mm AKG-tuned speaker Microphones 2 outer mics, 1 inner mic Battery Earbuds: 60mAh

Case: 472mAh Dimensions Earbuds: 16.5 (W) x 27.3 (H) x 14.9 (D) mm, 5.6g

Case: 50 (W) x 50.2 (H) x 27.8 (D) mm, 42.g Play time ANC and Bixby Voice on: 5.5 hours / 20 hours with case

ANC or Bixby Voice on: 6 hours / 21 hours with case

ANC and Bixby Voice off: 8 hours / 29 hours with case Talk time ANC on: 4.5 hours / 17 hours with case

ANC off: 5.5 hours / 19 hours with case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, Qi wireless charging Codecs Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC Other IPX2 water protection, 1 hour play time with 5 minutes quick charging

The earbuds use a 12mm speaker with AKG-tuned audio, and two sizes of wingtips are available for a more comfortable fit. If the Buds Live are paired to an Android phone, you can talk to Samsung's Bixby voice assistant at any time by saying "Hi Bixby." On both Android and iOS, tapping the earbuds will activate your phone's native assistant (usually Google Assistant on Android, Siri on iOS).

Battery life should be a high point for the Buds Live, assuming Samsung's estimates are correct. The earbuds can last for up to eight hours, with the case providing an additional 13 hours on top of that. That's not quite as high as the 11-hour battery life of the Galaxy Buds+, and keeping ANC enabled will cut it down to 6.5 hours, but Samsung is still leading the market here.

If you aren't a fan of the design, or you just want the most battery life possible, you'll be happy to know the Galaxy Buds+ aren't going anywhere. Samsung will continue to sell the Buds+ for the foreseeable future as an alternative to the Buds Live.

The Galaxy Buds Live will be available tomorrow (August 6th) in three colors, and will be priced at $169. That's only $20 more than the Galaxy Buds+, and $80 less than the Apple AirPods Pro — not bad at all.