Samsung's latest smartwatch has been leaked countless times already, and hands-on videos were even floating around the web this past weekend. Samsung finally acknowledged the watch's existence today, officially revealing the Galaxy Watch3. It's a cross between the fitness-oriented Watch Active2 and the 2018 Galaxy Watch, and it has an incredibly high price tag.

The new Galaxy Watch3 (yes, Samsung skipped over the Watch2) takes most of its design cues from the traditional-looking original Galaxy Watch, rather than the slimmer and sportier Watch Active2. That includes the physical rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch and Gear S3, which was notably absent from the sports watches. For people who aren't a fan of the bulkier design, Samsung says the Watch Active series isn't going anywhere.

As with previous Samsung smartwatches, there are a lot of different variations. There are three colors, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White (where's the Mystic Maya design?). Samsung is also offering two different sizes, 45mm and 41mm — similar to the 44mm and 40mm options from the Watch Active2. Finally, there will be Stainless Steel and Titanium finishes available, with the latter option only available for the larger 45mm model.

Specs Dimensions 45mm: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, 53.8g (Stainless Steel) or 43g (Titanium)

41mm: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm, 49.2g (Stainless Steel) Display 45mm: 1.4-inch Gorilla Glass DX

41mm: 1.2-inch Gorilla Glass DX Battery 45mm: 340mAh

41mm: 247mAh SoC Exynos 9110 dual-core @ 1.5 GHz RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Software Tizen OS 5.5 Connectivity LTE (only on LTE model), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-FI b/g/n, NFC (for Samsung Pay), A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou7 Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Ambient Light Other WPC-based wireless charging, 5ATM/IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G durability

The Galaxy Watch 3 offers a similar experience as Samsung's other watches. It runs the Tizen operating system, pairs to any Android or iOS device, automatically tracks your physical activity, displays notifications from your phone, and so on. There are a few small additions, like trip detection (similar to the Apple Watch's fall detection) and improved sleep analysis, but nothing groundbreaking.

Unfortunately, some of the Watch3's best features won't be available to use in the United States, at least for now. In South Korea, the Watch3 will have the same ECG monitor and blood pressure monitor as the Watch Active2. Samsung said it's still going through the regulatory process to get those features working in the United States and other regions, but I'm not counting on them working anytime soon — the ECG function on the Watch Active2 still isn't available in the US a year after launching in South Korea.

The Galaxy Watch3 will be available starting tomorrow, August 6th. The 41mm Bluetooth versions will cost $399.99, while the 45mm models will cost $429.99. The LTE configurations will be priced at $449.99 (41mm) and $479.99 (45mm). For comparison, the base Watch3 is $120 more than the 40mm Watch Active2, $70 more than the original Galaxy Watch, and $125 more than the Fossil Gen 5. It remains to be seen how well the Galaxy Watch3 will sell in the United States with two of its main selling points not working.