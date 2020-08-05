Samsung may have tainted its name forever with the bleepity bloops of Touchwiz, but these days the company's OneUI skin is much more acceptable. One UI 2.5 is the latest major release of the Android skin, but Samsung is already beginning to test the next iteration, One UI 3, with developers ahead of a public beta release, based on Android 11.

To make sure that essential apps are in working order for the betas, Samsung is currently working with partner developers in South Korea and the United States who meet certain qualifications. In this "pre-beta" phase, eligibility is limited to developers who want to perform compatibility testing with specific service providers and select device models from the Galaxy S20 series (S20/S20+/S20 Ultra LTE/5G).

The pre-beta builds aren't available quite yet, but Samsung is inviting interested parties to apply to become partner developers. Once the first round of software is available, these devs will be the first to know. Much like Google's own beta program, Samsung's public beta will be open to many more users once the software is relatively stable. Customers in China, Germany, India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States will be able to enroll in the One UI Beta Program in the coming months. Samsung's policy when it comes to updates is improving. The company has beaten Google to the security patch game, and with the new Galaxy Note20 line, it's even matching the Pixel policy of three major Android upgrade cycles.