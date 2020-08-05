Samsung just unveiled the latest in the Galaxy Note line, among other things. These phones sport Samsung's latest displays, improved S Pens, and al the 5G you can handle. If you're dead-set on picking up the new Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra, you've got several options. Samsung has the unlocked phone, of course, but you can also buy the phone from your carrier of choice. Everyone has at least a few pre-order bonuses, trade-in deals, and more. We've got all the details right here.

Samsung

Samsung will have pre-orders live on August 6. The retail pricing, which we expect all carriers and retailers to follow for the pre-order period, is $999.99 for the Galaxy Note20 and $1,299.99 for the Note20 Ultra. Samsung offers payment plans split up over 36 months. That should work out to around $27.78 monthly for the Note20 and $36.12 per month for the Note20 Ultra. To get the Samsung bonuses, you have to place your order before general availability on August 21.

Pre-order offers:

Get $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 5G or $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung credits can be applied to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle, which includes a Bluetooth controller and a three-month Game Pass subscription.

Trade-in values as high as $650—Samsung has not specified which phones are worth $650 as trade-ins, but we imagine it'll be very new, expensive devices like the S20 Ultra. We will update when specifics are available.

AT&T

Starting August 6, AT&T customers can visit AT&T's landing page to pre-order the Note20 and Note20 Ultra. The phones will be in-store and shipping online beginning August 21. The Note20 is $999.99—$33.34 a month for 30 months. The Note20 Ultra (128GB) is $1,299.99, and the Note20 Ultra (512GB) is $1,449.99. On a payment plan, that's $43.34/month for 30 months (128GB) and $48.34/month for 30 months (512GB).

Pre-order offer: For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers that trade in an eligible smartphone can get the Note20 5G for free ($1000 credit) when they buy it on a 30-month installment plan with an AT&T unlimited plan. We don't know which phones are worth $1,000 to AT&T, but most will probably be worth less.

Verizon

Pre-orders go live on August 6, and the phone ships on August 21. The Note20 is 41.66 per month for 24 months ($999.99retail), and the Note20 Ultra is $54.16 per month for 24 months ($1,299.99 retail).

Pre-order offers:

Buy any Galaxy Note20 smartphone and get a second Galaxy Note20 series phone or Galaxy S20 series phone as low as free with a premium Unlimited plan or half off with any other Verizon Unlimited plan.

Upgrade to any Galaxy Note20 5G series smartphone and get $500 when trading in an eligible device with a select Unlimited plan.

Samsung is also offering up to $150 in Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy Note20 5G or Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. You can redeem the offer using the Shop Samsung application.

Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G cases, screen protectors, and charging accessories during the pre-order period.

T-Mobile

We're still waiting to see what T-Mobile has to offer. We'll update when we know more.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity will have pre-orders available on August 6, and the phone will ship on August 21. Pricing is the same, starting at $999.99 for the Note20 and $1,299.99for the Note20 Ultra.

Pre-order offers: