If you took a look at today's Unpacked announcements and found yourself sweating at how expensive those phones are, Samsung wants you to know that it's got you covered with 5G phones that don't break the bank. We actually saw a 4G version of the Galaxy A51 come out a few months ago with the promise of a 5G version later on in the summer. Well, that time has come.

Starting Friday, August 7, T-Mobile customers will be the first to be able to buy a Galaxy A51 5G starting at $600. Metro by T-Mobile will get the phone at some point, too. Verizon is getting a special version that will work on its millimeter wave or Ultra Wideband network on August 13 for $550. For context, the 4G A51 has an MSRP of $400.

We're fairly confident, but not completely certain in saying that this will just be an A51 with 5G radios — that means the same 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display with a selfie camera right at the top of the screen and four cameras at the back. One small difference we can already tell here is that while the standard internal storage size of 128GB remains the same, microSD support jumps from 512GB on the 4G phone to 1TB here. The official specs have not been posted for the A51 5G, so we'll save some wiggle room on that front.

The Galaxy A71 5G got a release for the U.S. carriers in June, but it will be available unlocked from Samsung.com and other retailers starting today for $600. On Amazon, customers get a free pair of Galaxy Buds with their purchase.