Google is highlighting some quality-of-life improvements that it is currently rolling out to its productivity suite of Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

For starters, Docs is getting link previews — tap on a hyperlink and a tab pops up with what the page will look like. On Slides, users will be able to inspect multiple slides at once on a scrollable screen. These features are already active on iOS and will be moving to Android within weeks.

Drafters were already able to edit Microsoft Office files without having to convert .docx, .pptx, .xlsx files on desktop. Now, that ability is coming to mobile — Android is getting this in a few weeks, iOS later this year.

Other big improvements that are already rolling or have rolled out on Android (and for which we have prior coverage of) include Smart Compose and a new commenting interface for Docs, dark mode for all three apps, and dynamic emails on both Gmail apps.