Microsoft's Your Phone application enables Android users to take advantage of features like phone calling and controlling music playback right from a PC. In today's Galaxy Unpacked event, Microsoft and Samsung announced a few Samsung-specific improvements to the Your Phone app and teased that the capability to run multiple apps at once will be coming later this year.

The main changes that are available now in the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build (version 20185) are upgrades to how apps are displayed in the Your Phone interface. Now Samsung users will be able to see a visual list of icons from apps installed on their phones and click them to open the app into a new window. The list is searchable by app name, and users can also pin up to six of their favorite apps to the top for quicker access.

Select Samsung users get a fancy new app list inside the Your Phone app.

You can't run multiple apps together yet, but the feature is later this year.

And now for the most interesting feature — the ability to run multiple apps at once. Microsoft and Samsung say that opening up multiple apps in their own windows and running them simultaneously will be supported later this year, with the roll out scheduled to being in November. Only the new Galaxy Note20 will be able to do this at first, but Microsoft says it will continue working with Samsung to enable the functionality on more devices. Our devices are getting more integrated than ever — even Google might finally be getting serious about tying Chrome OS and Android closer together.