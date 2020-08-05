Slowly but surely, the LineageOS custom ROM is bringing unofficial Android 10 to a wealth of phones and tablets. LineageOS 17.1 (based on Android 10) recently arrived on the OnePlus One, and now the ROM is available on several other phones, both new and old.

First, a handful of Xiaomi phones have been updated from LineageOS 16 (Android 9 Pie) to LineageOS 17.1. All of them were released in 2016, so it's great to see more relatively-ancient phones get unofficially updated to Android 10:

Xiaomi Mi 5 (gemini)

Xiaomi Mi MIX (lithium)

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus (natrium)

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 (scorpio)

There are also five new devices that never received LineageOS 16 builds (or have been dropped from support for a while). Most of these are older phones, but the Asus ROG Phone 2 was just released last year:

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2015) (j7elte)

Xiaomi Mi A1 (tissot)

Sony Xperia XZ2 (akari)

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (xz2c)

Asus ROG Phone 2 ( I001D

Finally, one phone has been dropped from support: the Realme 3 Pro (RMX1851), which was receiving LineageOS 16 builds. If you're thinking of giving LineageOS a shot, check out our review of LOS 17.1.