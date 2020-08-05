Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today I have a small list, but boy do I have a few awesome sales to share. First and foremost, Stardew Valley is currently on sale, so if you've yet to pick up this awesome farming simulation game, now's your chance. On top of this, OK Golf is available at a worthwhile discount as well as BE-A Walker, a unique release all about smooshing aliens under giant robotic feet. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 17 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games