Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today I have a small list, but boy do I have a few awesome sales to share. First and foremost, Stardew Valley is currently on sale, so if you've yet to pick up this awesome farming simulation game, now's your chance. On top of this, OK Golf is available at a worthwhile discount as well as BE-A Walker, a unique release all about smooshing aliens under giant robotic feet. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 17 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Blockchain Token Exchange $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Mentors Electricity App $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nostro Pomodoro Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Decimal & Fraction Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Board $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Destroyer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Riddle Me 2020 - A Game of Riddles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Colorzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of Civilizations Africa $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Color Gloss - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Shimu - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crumple - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cuticon Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Retro Vintage Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Doodle Button - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- SAP T Code Dictionary $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- WiFi Analyzer Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ColorMeter camera color picker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OsmAnd+ — Offline Maps, Travel & Navigation $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Monster RPG 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monster RPG 3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Roller Coaster Ride: Tokaido Simulator $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flat Square - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
