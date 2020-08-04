Samsung has just started rolling out the August security patches to its Exynos-equipped international models, but the company isn't thinking about slowing down. Today, it has released the latest security updates to unlocked US models, as SamMobile reports. T-Mobile also jumped on board and has started rolling out the patches to its S20 models.
The OTA download weighs roughly 550MB, though the exact size will differ from model to model. For the T-Mobile variant, this update adds "5G standalone technology." In contrast to the non-standalone version of 5G, this one doesn't use 4G for control features, instead fully relying on the new standard for all communications. T-Mobile is the first carrier to launch such a network, as it announced today. You should notice slightly better connectivity when you're inside buildings, but other than that, there aren't too many user-facing implications. If you're interested in the nuances, check out network equipment manufacturer Ericson's post on the topic.
T-Mobile Galaxy S20 changelog.
This leaves us with the following picture regarding the August patch in the US:
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G981U1UES1ATG3, rolling out since August 4
- Galaxy S20+: G986U1UES1ATG3, rolling out since August 4
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988U1UES1ATG3, rolling out since August 4
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: G981USQU1ATGL, rolling out since August 4
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU1ATGL, rolling out since August 4
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU1ATGL, rolling out since August 4
As always, the update is rolling out in stages, so if it hasn't reached your phone yet, you'll have to be patient. You can check if the download is available to you by heading to Settings -> Software Update.
