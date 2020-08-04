Troubleshooting complicated phone issues with family members who live long distances away can be tough, especially since every Android skin is different. The TeamViewer QuickSupport app makes it easy to allow remote access to a device for trusted technicians and/or knowledge relatives, but it didn't support full integration with Pixel and Nexus devices — until now.

A new update has landed for the TeamViewer QuickSupport app that adds "remote control for all devices running Android 7 and higher." The expanded functionality also requires an additional plugin app for full remote interactivity. Thanks to this new add-on many more phones are supported, including Pixel, Xiaomi, and Oppo devices.

Previously, some Android devices with the TeamViewer app installed only supported screen sharing instead of full remote-control operation, which has to be implemented on a per-device basis. With this new universal add-on, every phone running Android 7.0 or newer should be able to be remote controlled from afar for tech support purposes. This is a welcome change that should make your next tech support session with the grandparents that much easier.