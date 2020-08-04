OnePlus has developed its own custom flavor of Android for years, nicknamed OxygenOS. The software has some lingering issues, like over-aggressive battery management and a few strange changes compared to stock Android, but it's generally well-regarded among OnePlus fans. Now a few details about the next major update have been published in a forum post.
"On August 10," OnePlus wrote, "we’ll be releasing the final developer’s preview build of OxygenOS 11 to give a small group of our most technically-inclined community members a chance to start testing out some of the new features and share feedback with our team. Then once we’ve squashed most of the big bugs and improved overall stability, we’ll release a full open beta to let even more of you try it out."
According to OnePlus, OxygenOS will have "fresh design elements," as well as some "highly anticipated features." There's no indication of what those features might be, but you can at least expect everything present in stock Android 10: bubble notifications, improved media controls, updates to the notifications UI, and so on.
If past history is any indication, OxygenOS 11 will likely arrive shortly after stock Android 11 is completed. Last year, OnePlus started updating its phones to OxygenOS 10 less than a month after Android 10 was released. However, the worldwide impact from the coronavirus and OnePlus' recent launch of the Nord budget phone could push the timetable back a bit.
- Source:
- OnePlus
