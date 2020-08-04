The OnePlus 7 series has fallen behind in updates over the past few months, as both the OP7 and 7 Pro have been stuck on the May security patch. Thankfully, both phones are receiving an OxygenOS update with newer security fixes and a few small features.
The newest update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro has a version number of 10.0.7 in Europe, and 10.3.4 in other regions. It contains the July 2020 security patch level, integrated support for OnePlus Buds, and a few bug fixes:
- System
- Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection
- Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style)
- Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.07
- Reading mode
- Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings - Display - Reading mode - Turn on reading mode - Chromatic effect)
- Bluetooth
- It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement
- Network
- Fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers
As usual, the update is a staged rollout, so it will be pushed to a small number of devices before everyone will get it. If you want the update now, you may be able to use tools like OxygenOS Updater (linked below) to download it immediately.
- Source:
- OnePlus
