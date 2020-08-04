The Galaxy S20 is undoubtedly an excellent phone and comes with some of the most advanced mobile technology. Unfortunately, when the handset was released February, it cost at least $1,000, which is incredibly high for a phone. Thankfully, thanks to these deals on eBay, you can snatch an S20 for just $620 or an S20+ for $640, making them far more affordable than before.

The phones come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As they are international models, they feature dual-SIM trays and are powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. This means the handsets will exclusively work on GSM carriers, namely AT&T or T-Mobile in the US, and aren't compatible with other American carriers such as Verizon and Sprint.

Both phones are available in Cosmic Grey and Cloud Blue. The S20 is also available in Cloud Pink, in case you wanted a brighter device. The seller has received 99.8% positive feedback, as well as excellent ratings from buyers, so you should be safe with your purchase. However, keep in mind that, as these are international variants, the warranty may not be valid in the US.