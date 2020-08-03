Huawei's recent restrictions in the US may still be a problem, but the Chinese company is nevertheless now the biggest smartphone maker in the world. Its flagship device, the Mate 30, was released last year, but you couldn't run Google apps on it. Now Huawei is gearing up to launch the Mate 40, as some CAD renders of the upcoming device have hit the web.

Since the Mate is Huawei's flagship line, the phone will likely come with top tier specs, but for now, these new renders reveal the outside of the handset. The 6.4" display is slightly curved, with a hole punch housing two selfie cameras in the top left hand corner. The rear of the phone looks a lot like the previous Mate 30, but the camera setup is beefier, with a triple camera system and an as-of-yet unknown sensor. The Mate 40's dimensions are tipped to come in around 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9mm, but the camera setup bumps the width to a girthy 10.4mm.

With a powerful camera array and a sleek hole-punch front design, the Mate 40 is shaping up to be a good-looking device. However, we can't help but think that like this year's P40 Pro, it's bound to be a disappointing experience in many regions due to the lack of Google Play Services. Huawei is currently under enhanced scrutiny in the UK now, and I don't see the situation improving for the company overseas anytime soon.