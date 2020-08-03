The Pixel 3a was, undeniably, one of the best phones of 2019. Google's slick software and borderline magical camera processing made this unassuming budget device more appealing than phones that cost twice as much. We were hoping to see its successor this spring, but the Pixel 4a is just now official (and you should read our review of it). It shares a lot with the Pixel 3a, but it makes a few notable changes.

Specs

Pixel 3a Pixel 4a SoC Snapdragon 670 Snapdragon 730G RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB 128GB Display 5.6" 1080x2220 OLED 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Dragontrail glass 5.81" 1080x2340 OLED, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 Rear camera 12.2 MP, f/1.8, 1.4µm 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 1.4µm Front camera 8MP, f/2.0, 1.12µm 8MP, f/2.0, 1.12µm Battery 3,000 mAh 3,140 mAh Software Android 10 Android 10 Connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE (HD codecs: AptX, AptX HD), NFC Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1 +LE, (HD codecs: AptX, AptX HD, LDAC, AAC), NFC Headphone jack Yes Yes Dimensions 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm Weight 147g 143g Colors Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish Just Black

The Pixel 4a steps up to a Snapdragon 730G chip, which is more powerful than the 670 from the 3a. The system performance isn't much different, but the boost to 6GB of RAM does mean apps stay in memory longer.

The increase to 128GB of storage is nice, but it's not just more—it's also faster. The Pixel 3a had eMMC storage, which has a slower maximum speed than the UFS 2.1 storage in the 4a. So, anything that hits the storage should be faster on the Pixel 4a.

Design and display

The Pixel 3a had big bezels that made it look rather old-fashioned, but the Pixel 4a fixes that. The bezels are much smaller and nearly symmetrical all the way around (the bottom chin is slightly larger). Even though the 4a has a bigger screen, the overall device is noticeably more compact. It's only 144mm tall vs. 151mm for the 3a. The 3a and 4a both have fingerprint sensors on the back, but the 4a's can be hard to find by feel. It's much less distinct than the 3a, which had a hard plastic body. The 4a is soft-touch plastic, and it gets pretty greasy-looking.

The new phone's OLED panel is in the same ballpark as the 3a with a resolution of 1080 x 2340, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio—that's a bit taller than the 3a. At 5.81 inches, the 4a's screen is also just a smidge bigger than the 3a's 5.6-inch screen. The 4a has a hole-punch camera in the top left corner as well. Another difference: the Pixel 4a has Gorilla Glass 3 covering the OLED rather than Dragontrail glass like the 3a.

While the Pixel 3a came in black, white, and light purple colors, the 4a only has one color option: black. Yeah, it's pretty boring.

Software

The Pixel 4a comes with Android 10, so the software is very similar to what you get on a fully updated 3a. However, there are a few new features. Perhaps most exciting for the AP team, Google's new Assistant finally works when you have G Suite accounts logged into your phone. The "new" Assistant debuted on the Pixel 4 last year with quicker processing and better contextual commands. It's a much better experience than Assistant on other phones.

Live Caption launched on the Pixel 4 last year, and it eventually came to the Pixel 3a. The Pixel 4a has that as well, but it debuts a new Live Caption capability. If you have Live Caption enabled, it will transcribe your phone and video calls in addition to media. It even works in third-party apps like Facebook Messenger. Similarly, the Recorder app launched last year with the option to quickly transcribe meetings or lectures. With the 4a, Google has added Assistant integration, so you can start, stop, and search your recordings by voice. The 4a also supports exporting transcriptions to Google Docs.

The Google Safety app even got some attention. There's a new feature called "safety check," allowing you to create a check-in to verify your safety. For example, if you're about to go on a solitary midnight walk or attend a protest, you can create a check-in for a couple of hours in the future. If you don't confirm your check-in, the Safety app can ping your emergency contacts with your location. The app will also push notifications about natural disasters and other public emergencies.

This isn't a feature per se, but we've also noticed that the scrolling on the Pixel 4a is faster and less smooth than it is on the 3a. This appears to be an intentional decision on Google's part.

Keep in mind, none of these features are dependent on hardware. Google will likely update the Pixel 3a with everything that's new in the 4a software.

Camera

Physically, the camera module looks different on the 4a. It's a Pixel 4-style square, but there's still just one sensor and a flash. The 12.2MP camera is almost identical in performance compared to the 3a's 12.2MP sensor. The only appreciable difference is a slightly wider f/1.7 aperture vs. 1.8 on the 3a. The 8MP front-facing camera is the same, aside from being in a hole punch instead of in the bezel.

As we all know, the magic of Google's cameras is in the software. We have much more about 4a photography in the review and photo gallery post. Feature-wise, Google has brought the dual-exposure sliders from the Pixel 4 to the 4a. That allows you to compose shots in the viewfinder to compensate for unusual lighting or just to create an artsy snap. Again, this feature might come to the 3a in an update.

The Google Pixel 4a will be available for pre-order today, priced at $349. That's $50 less than the 3a's launch price. Make sure to check our review for the complete rundown.