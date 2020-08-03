Phones are getting more and more powerful, but a desktop PC is still a necessity for some tasks. Microsoft's Remote Desktop is an app that allows users to connect remotely to a PC, and the latest update is a major overhaul of the service that adds a bunch of features and improves the overall experience so Android users can be productive no matter where they are.

This new update bumps the version number from 8.1.80 all the way up to 10.0.7, so you know there are a lot of changes to expect. One of the biggest is that the client has been completely rewritten to use the same RDP core engine that the iOS and macOS clients make use of, which should allow for faster updates and better feature availability across platforms.

Along with this upgrade comes a slew of other improvements like full support for Windows Virtual Desktop and integration with Microsoft Authenticator for conditional access when subscribing to Virtual Desktop feeds. The UI has also been revamped in places like the Connection Progress screen and the Connection Center. And the app is now compatible with Android TV devices for the first time, so you can browse a desktop from the comfort of the living room.

The new Remote Desktop app is available from the Play Store, or you can grab it directly from APK Mirror. Just in case you aren't ready for an upgrade, Microsoft is keeping the previous version around as Remote Desktop 8.