In our modern world where anyone could be a hacker (even a Florida teen), it's important to keep our data secure. Google has been pushing its 2-Step Verification program as a way to make sure it's really you logging into your account. Now, the company has announced that 2FA will be mandatory for new users of the Google Play Console soon and existing users with high-risk permissions last this year.

Google's 2-Step Verification uses your password along with a second layer of security (usually a prompt sent to your phone) to make sure everything is legit. A new beta version of the Play Console was introduced earlier this summer. One of the highlights was the ability to grant customized, secure access to different team members, so someone from marketing can view an app's usage statistics without accidentally deleting the entire package.

To make sure that developers are comfortable granting this kind of access to people, Google is planning to ensure that before too long, everyone who accesses the Google Play Console is doing so via the 2-Step Verification process. The company says that in order to make the transition as seamless as possible, only new users will be forced to use 2FA for now, with certain existing users who have access to high-risk permissions following later in 2020. Google is listening to input from teams that might be negatively affected by this change, but impacted users will see a notification in the Console at least 30 days prior to the change taking effect, so developers will have advanced warning.