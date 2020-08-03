Google has finally officially revealed the Pixel 4a, this year's budget Android phone from the company. Just like last year's Pixel 3a, the phone strikes an excellent balance between hardware and software. It's even cheaper than the 3a, starting at just $349, and stores and carriers are also offering their own discounts and pre-order bonuses. If you're still on the fence about buying one, you should definitely read our review.

There are more than a few places to buy Google's new phone, each with their own discounts, trade-in deals, or outright discounts. That's why we're compiling all options right here, with everything you need to know about each.

Google Store

Just like every other Pixel (and Nexus) phone, Google is selling the Pixel 4a carrier-unlocked on its online store. If you're not sure which carrier you'll end up using, or you want the freedom to swap between networks later on without going through an annoying unlock process, you should consider buying the 4a from the Google Store.

The Google Store gives you the option of trading in an older device during checkout to drop the Pixel 4a's final price, though the values are usually significantly lower than you could get selling the phone yourself. Here are some of the trade-in values for devices in good condition:

iPhone XS Max (64GB): $320

iPhone XS (64GB): $260

iPhone XR (64GB): $225

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB): $220

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB): $220

Samsung Galaxy Note10 (256GB): $295

Google Pixel 3 (64GB): $163

Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB): $180

Pixel 3a: $120

Pixel 3a XL: $115

The Pixel 4a is available to pre-order starting today from the Google Store, starting at $349. The phone comes with three-month trials of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One. If you pre-order the phone today (August 3rd), you can use code GOOGLESTORE2DAY at checkout to get two-day free shipping.

Amazon

Amazon is selling the carrier-unlocked version of the Pixel 4a for the standard price of $349, and you can add one of the official cases for $40 extra.

Best Buy

Best Buy is selling the carrier-unlocked version of the Pixel 4a (the same one you would get from the Google Store) for the standard price of $349.99. However, if you activate the phone on a supported carrier during the checkout process, the total can drop to just $299.99.

Google Fi

The Pixel 4a is also available for pre-order from Google's pre-paid carrier, Google Fi. Just like with the Google Store option, your purchase includes three-month trials of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One. Google Fi also has the same trade-in program as the Google Store, though Fi seems to offer better values for some devices:

Pixel 3a: $85-120

Pixel 3a XL: $72.50-115

Pixel 3: $110.50-173

Pixel 3a XL: $117.50-190

Pixel 2: $32-$52

Pixel 2 XL: $26-54

Pixel: $22.50-$27

Pixel XL: $22.50-27

Besides any discount you get from trading in an old phone, Google Fi is selling the Pixel 4a for $349 outright, or $14.54/month.

Verizon

If you're on Verizon, and you don't mind possibly having a permanently-locked bootloader (as previous Verizon Pixels have had), you can get the Verizon Pixel 4a from the Google Store for just $10/mo when you add a new line. You also get the option to trade in an older phone at checkout. Verizon doesn't appear to be selling the phone on its own site yet.

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular isn't taking pre-orders for the Pixel 4a, so you'll have to wait until August 20th to buy it from the carrier. New subscribers who buy a Pixel 4a and join an unlimited plan (Port in and Basic, Everyday, or Even Better Unlimited) will get $350 of bill credits, essentially making the phone free if you stay on U.S. Cellular for long enough.

In the meantime, the carrier-unlocked Pixel 4a should work on U.S. Cellular, though the company's IMEI checker tool has not been updated to confirm that.