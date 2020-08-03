If you and up to five of your best siblings or buddies went into a Google Fi account together and use the Group Repay feature to sort out the bill at the end of the month, bad news: the company is doing away with that option from September 16.

Emails about the shutdown went out to accounts using Group Repay over the weekend — one of them posted the message to Reddit.

The set-it-and-forget-it feature sent notifications to every member in a Fi group plan with their amount owed to the account manager based on their share of data usage. The members could then settle the bill through Google Pay (formerly Google Wallet).

A Fi product expert explained in a Google Fi Help thread that Group Repay had been getting "limited usage."

Managers will soon have to request each member for payment themselves. Fi provides a data quota dashboard with breakdowns by user.