The Misfit Vapor X was released last year by Fossil Group, and has most of the bells and whistles you would expect in a modern Wear OS smartwatch. It started off at $280, but right now you can get it for as low as $15. No, you didn't read that wrong.

Misfit is currently selling the Vapor X on its online store for $39.99 with a band, or $14.99 for just the watch body. The watch supports traditional 20mm watch bands, so if you already have a compatible band, you can save some money there. As of the time of writing, all the color options are available. This isn't one of those "super cheap with expensive shipping" deals, either — Misfit is offering free shipping.

The Misfit Vapor X has similar hardware to every other recent Wear OS watch, including a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, NFC for Google Pay, a heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, a 300mAh battery, and a 42mm round case with 5ATM water resistance. The only catch is that it has 512MB of RAM, which means Wear OS will stutter at times, but keep in mind this is $15. There's also no speaker, but Wear OS really only uses the speaker for Google Assistant responses and talking on calls. You can read our original review here.