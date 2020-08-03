Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today I have a boatload of sales, which is a great way to start out the week, and so if you're looking for one of the best stand-alone eReaders available on the platform, you can grab Moon+ Reader Pro at a solid discount. Of course, if you're looking for games, Beamdog is currently offering Baldur's Gate II at a low price, and if CRPGs aren't your thing, then perhaps the survival strategy game Rebuild is more your speed. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 41 temporarily free and 60 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Italian-English Translator $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- p≡p - The pEp email client with Encryption $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Quick Volume Control in notification bar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- English Tests $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Gordon Streaman $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Earthshine Visual Novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Football Challenger 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- [VIP] SweetFly : Idle Merge Sweet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku(No Ads)- Offline sudoku classic puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Xbar10n : Card Game - New 2020 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Becker cat's adventures $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ego Rigo $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Celestial Tree VIP - Unique Beautiful Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Diromo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bitory - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Glow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kaorin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Luver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mavon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Oscuro Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Domver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Glass Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Metal Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Plastimix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mind Programmer Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fella for Facebook $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Graphing Calculator | Solve| Derivatives $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guide for Learning Python Programming [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hourly chime PRO $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Incognito Browser Pro - Browse Anonymously $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Incomming Alarm (for OGame) $15.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MCPE Backup PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screen Mirroring Pro For Roku $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Moon+ Reader Pro $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Green Project $5.49 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Circuit Dude $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Reclamation $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 2 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Binary Fun™: Number System Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gunslugs 3 $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn English with Listening Master Pro $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Frontline: Western Front - WW2 Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math for Kids Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rebuild $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bewildebots $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- KAAIP - Adaptive & Material Design Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- CRiOS X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crispy HD - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minimo Icons 5.0 $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Comments