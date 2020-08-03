Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today I have a boatload of sales, which is a great way to start out the week, and so if you're looking for one of the best stand-alone eReaders available on the platform, you can grab Moon+ Reader Pro at a solid discount. Of course, if you're looking for games, Beamdog is currently offering Baldur's Gate II at a low price, and if CRPGs aren't your thing, then perhaps the survival strategy game Rebuild is more your speed. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 41 temporarily free and 60 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Italian-English Translator $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. p≡p - The pEp email client with Encryption $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Quick Volume Control in notification bar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. English Tests $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Gordon Streaman $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Earthshine Visual Novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Football Challenger 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. [VIP] SweetFly : Idle Merge Sweet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Alice Trapped in Wonderland $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Sudoku(No Ads)- Offline sudoku classic puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Xbar10n : Card Game - New 2020 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Becker cat's adventures $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Ego Rigo $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. My Celestial Tree VIP - Unique Beautiful Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Diromo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Bitory - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Glow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Kaorin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Luver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Mavon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Oscuro Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Rest - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Domver - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Glass Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Glass Neon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Metal Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Plastimix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Plax - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Rugo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. WhatsArt - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Win Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Mind Programmer Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Fella for Facebook $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Graphing Calculator | Solve| Derivatives $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Guide for Learning Python Programming [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Hourly chime PRO $7.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Incognito Browser Pro - Browse Anonymously $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Incomming Alarm (for OGame) $15.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. MCPE Backup PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Screen Mirroring Pro For Roku $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Moon+ Reader Pro $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Green Project $5.49 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Circuit Dude $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Reclamation $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Binary Fun™: Number System Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Gunslugs 3 $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Learn English with Listening Master Pro $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Frontline: Western Front - WW2 Strategy War Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Math for Kids Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Rebuild $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Bewildebots $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Roads of Time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. KAAIP - Adaptive & Material Design Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. CRiOS X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. Crispy HD - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. One UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Pixel Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Minimo Icons 5.0 $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?