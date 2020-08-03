Google is teaming up with security provider ADT to better promote its Nest smart displays and security cameras. In a $450 million deal that gives the big G around 6.6% of ADT's stock (with some caveats), ADT customers will get access to Google's Nest Aware subscription service, and ADT will be able to sell and install Nest gadgets.

Google's Nest Aware service has a few different levels of service, but based on the particulars announced today, it sounds like ADT customers will be getting access to the base Nest Aware, which gives you 30 days of video event history, alerts, sound detection, and emergency calling. It usually costs $6 a month or $60 a year based on the recently revamped pricing.

ADT will also be able to install and sell Nest gadgets from smart displays to security cameras as a new "cornerstone of ADT's smart home offering."

This new multi-year deal with ADT will cost Google $450 million when it closes later this year and will result in Google owning 6.6% of a newly created and more limited class of ADT stock. With recent antitrust probing, it remains to be seen if regulators might take umbrage to the deal, but Google's up-front about the details.