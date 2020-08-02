Earlier this week, Google sent out emails to some folks that had previously purchased the company's Pixel hardware products, inviting its fans to take a survey to join the "Pixel Superfans Program." Google admits that it has only reached out to "a small group of Pixel owners," but we're curious if that included you — and if not, if you consider yourself a "Pixel Superfan" anyway.

As part of the program, Google is giving members access to "events and experiences," including what sounds like an upcoming Q&A with the Pixel product team, as well as other in-person meetups for Pixel fans — more material perks like special offers and gifts are also mentioned, though. For more details, you can check out our coverage here.

As a member of the press, I'm almost certainly excluded, though.

We don't know what sort of eligibility requirements may have been imposed on Google's selection process, but it sounds like quite a lot of our readers weren't chosen, though you might want to double-check your inbox with a search for "Pixel Superfan." Were you selected for the Pixel Superfan program or not? And if you weren't, do you consider yourself a "Pixel Superfan" anyway?

