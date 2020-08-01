Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by MyWallApp, which is a fantastic wallpaper application that offers hundreds of beautiful backgrounds. We also have a new security app from Microsoft, as well as an educational coding app from iRobot. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

MyWallApp™ - Wallpapers

Endless customization has always been one of Android's strongest elements, and with MyWallApp™, you can easily change up your home screen as often as you'd like. MyWallApp™ is a free, non-ad-supported wallpaper application that features more than 400 expertly crafted options spanning categories such as Material Design, minimalism, patterns, and more. MyWallApp™ is continuously growing, with up to 30 new free wallpapers added every Thursday. For even more customization, MyWallApp™ Premium grants instant access to more than 265 professional wallpapers, plus up to 40 premium designs that are added every Sunday, all for just $1.49 a month.

Apps

Microsoft Family Safety

Android Police coverage: Microsoft's Family Safety is now available on Android and iOS

Microsoft Family Safety is a group management tool from Microsoft. It's designed to help users protect their loved ones by limiting the use of Microsoft products and opening up accessible avenues for viewing your children's usage. So if you'd like to create safe spaces for your kids while they are online by dictating with an iron fist exactly what they are allowed to see and not see, then Microsoft Family Safety is the app you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

iRobot Coding

iRobot Coding is a software development education app, and it offers three learning levels, which makes it great for seasoned and fledgling developers alike. Of course, what's really cool about this release is that you can code your own controls for iRobot Root robots, which is where users can watch their code in action, thus providing an experience that promotes coding with visual and physical results, which you'd be hard-pressed to find in competing programming apps.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pair Wiimote

If you've ever wanted to pair your Wiimote to Android, then Pair Wiimote is the app that will get you there, though many Samsung, Xiaomi, Nvidia, Sony, and OnePlus devices currently do not work correctly, thanks to their specific bluetooth stacks. This means trial and error is your friend when testing this release. So if you're looking to connect a Wii U Pro Controller to an Android device, you can (with a few compatibility caveats), along with any other controllers that happen to use a similar MAC address host.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Secur - Cross platform 2FA OTP authenticator

Secur is a new one-time-password authentication app from PotatoProject, and it works cross-platform, which means you can easily secure your passwords through AES256 encryption while retaining access to the service no matter your device of choice. The app utilizes TOTP based authentication, so your sign-in codes will only be good for a certain amount of time, thus cutting down security risks even further. While the app is currently missing a cloud sync option, the feature is planned for the future.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Leavemark

Leavemark is described as an ad-free data storage and social media hybrid. So if you've ever wanted to store your documents and pictures in the same place you brag to your friends and family about your vacations and dining habits, Leavemark has you covered. While I suppose there is room in the market for an ad-free social media space, it's sure going to be tough for this service to earn money, but at least a goal of no-ads is commendable, though likely impossible long-term.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Leadpages

Leadpages comes from TrafficPilot. It's a mobile website creation and publishing tool, much like WordPress or its many competitors. This means you can easily design your site using mobile-responsive templates as your base to then decorate your website to your liking. The only thing that leaves me scratching my head is who this app is for because professionals don't build their sites with unknown apps, so really, this is more a release for fledgling hobbyists learning the craft of website design more so than seasoned web devs.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dodo Drop - Secure File Transfer (Made in India)

Dodo Drop is a file transfer tool that allows users to transfer photos, videos, music, documents, and apps from one device to another. The developer claims that these transfers operate 200 times faster than bluetooth technology, which holds true. So if you require fast transfers of just about any file type, then Dodo Drop is a solid option this week.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Crypt-It - Encrypt, Share, Decrypt

Crypt-It is a new encryption app that offers 256-bit military-grade encryption along with twin mode security (such as fingerprint and numerical code support). This way, you can easily encrypt your sensitive files while retaining the option to encrypt them with your fingerprint. Best of all, all of your data remains yours since Crypt-It does not store anyone's data on its servers.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $26.99

Access Dots - iOS 14 cam/mic access indicators!

Recently iOS implemented an alert system for users that reports on apps utilizing things like your camera or clipboard in the background, which made a lot of Android users salty since the permissions on our OS leave a lot to be desired. Well, this glaring hole in the Android market was just filled by an enterprising app developer with the release of Access Dots, an app that can mimic the warnings of iOS whenever a third-party app is using your camera or microphone in the background. So if you're security conscious, you may want to give Access Dots a proper spin.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $26.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Galaxy Watch3 Plugin

Galaxy Watch3 Plugin is a tie-in release, and it's not even an app since it's simply a component for the Galaxy Wearable app. For some reason, Samsung requires this extra component for its Galaxy Watch 3, and so if you own the device, you most likely already have this app installed. Really, the only reason this was listed on the Play Store is so Samsung can cut down on carrier updates.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ASUS ZenEye

ASUS ZenEye is a tie-in release for the company's 24-hours security guardian devices, and so if you've bought into ASUS's security system, you can use this app to micromanage your hardware and account. Of course, if you own a security guardian device, you already know this, which means the rest of you won't be able to use this release unless you invest in the security platform.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $144.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.