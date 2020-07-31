Sources to Bloomberg claim President Donald Trump will order China-based ByteDance to sell off its social video app TikTok to a U.S. buyer. Fox Business is hearing that Microsoft has expressed interest in purchasing.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has been looking into ByteDance's acquisition since October over questions of whether the company was censoring content on TikTok similar to the way it does for Douyin, an equivalent app operating solely in China and subject to strict firewalling, and whether user data was being passed along to the central government and abused.

CONFIRMED; sources say @Microsoft in talks to buy https://t.co/1q4Y8HRbjG — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 31, 2020

Trump may sign an executive order requiring that ByteDance sell TikTok as early as today. Charlie Gasparino of Fox Business News has floated from his sources that Microsoft is an interested buyer. The Redmond, Washington-based firm's only major social media network in its portfolio is professionally-focused LinkedIn.

ByteDance acquired the app, originally called Musical.ly and owned by a U.S. startup of the same name, in 2017. In more recent times, it has not only become a platform for viral dance and lipsync videos, but utilized by progressive activists to further political causes. It's also been the subject of a ban by the Indian government as retaliation for a deadly border conflict with China and intense scrutiny by American politicians for privacy concerns. The U.S. has also been in a protracted arc of diplomatic skirmishes with China regarding technology and trade among other issues.