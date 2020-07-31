This story was originally published and last updated .
Shortly after the Galaxy S20 series started receiving the July security patch in Korea and Europe, all kinds of unlocked US Galaxy phones started receiving it, too, as 9to5Google and Redditors reported. And now, the update is also available on the Galaxy Note9 on AT&T.
All of the US releases have in common that they only come with security patches and no functional enhancements. Some international models have received camera enhancements and other software tweaks, which might come to the US with a later update.
For unlocked Galaxy S20 and S10 models, the update weighs a little more than 200MB, which likely won't differ to drastically across carriers and models. With AT&T updating its phones, we have the following picture regarding the July patch rollout (new entries marked bold):
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: Rolling out since at least July 6.
- Galaxy S20+: Rolling out since at least July 6.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Rolling out since at least July 6.
- AT&T
- Galaxy S20: QP1A.190711.020.G981USQS1ATG4, rolling out since July 21
- Galaxy S20+: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQS1ATG4, rolling out since July 21
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQS1ATG4, rolling out since July 21
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 UW: Version QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQU1ATFG, rolling out since July 13.
- Galaxy S20+: Version QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATFG, rolling out since July 13.
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: Version QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATFG, rolling out since July 13.
Galaxy S10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4DTF6, rolling out since July 23
- Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4DTF6, rolling out since July 23
- Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4DTF6, rolling out since July 23
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4DTF6, rolling out since July 22
- Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4DTF6, rolling out since July 22
- Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4DTF6, rolling out since July 22
- Galaxy S10 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRS5CTF6, rolling out since July 22
Galaxy S9 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQU7ETG2, rolling out since July 27
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQU7ETG2, rolling out since July 27
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S9: G960USQU7ETG3, rolling out since July 26
- Galaxy S9+: G965USQU7ETG3, rolling out since July 26
- Verizon
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQU7ETG2, rolling out since July 23
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQU7ETG2, rolling out since July 23
Galaxy Note10 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: N970USQS4CTF3, rolling out since July 26
- Galaxy Note10+: N975USQS4CTF3, rolling out since July 26
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS4CTF3, rolling out since July 24
- Galaxy Note10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS4CTF3, rolling out since July 24
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRS4CTF3, rolling out since July 24
Galaxy Note9
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU4ETG1, rolling out since July 27
- T-Mobile: N960USQU4ETG2, rolling out since July 26
Galaxy A11
- Verizon: A115USQU2ATG2, rolling out since July 27
To check if the update is available to you as well, head to Settings -> Software Update, though as always, it's a staged rollout, and we all know that carriers also take quite some time until they push the latest releases.
Updated to add the AT&T Galaxy Note9.
Comments