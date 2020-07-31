Stadia had a lot of momentum when it debuted last year, but it's fair to say that it hasn't quite delivered on the hype yet. A lot of features were missing from the initial launch, but Google has been making progress. Stadia now supports gaming via 4G/5G, but you probably won't be able to play Fortnite anytime soon. Another teased capability that's been absent is live streaming to YouTube, but it looks like the first round of limited testing has now begun.

The test appears to be starting with gaming YouTuber Karim Jovian, who tweeted that he'll be using Stadia's Crowd Play to livestream on YouTube next Monday, August 3rd. According to a statement from Google, the company is "currently testing the ability to live stream Stadia games with a small number of testers."

I’ll be streaming this coming Monday at 5PM usinhrg Stadia Crowd Play! So I’m gonna play with you guys live on Stadia not only that, if you don’t have the game I’ll be giving it to you for Free so no excuses! Come by Monday 5PM EST for a free games and play with me Live! — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) July 30, 2020

I don't consider myself a big gamer (unless Backyard Sports and Nancy Drew games count), but features like this set Stadia apart in a really cool way. YouTube is a huge home for gamers, and its ability to integrate with Stadia so users can just start playing against their favorite streamers seems like it'll be tough for other services to top. If you haven't given Stadia a try yet, check out our complete guide to the service with everything you need to know.