No matter which phone you call your daily driver, additional chargers can always come in handy. Anker is one of the most popular companies producing 3rd-party charging accessories, and today at Amazon you can grab a bunch of charging hardware on sale, including a USB-C fast-charging cable and a 13,000mAh portable power brick.
Amazon has seven Anker charging products on sale today only. Here's the full list of the items included in Amazon's Deal of the Day:
- PowerCore 13,000mAh Portable Charger — (36% off)
- PowerPort 21W Portable Solar Charger — $44.79 (36% off)
- USB C to USB C Cable — $12.99 (28% off)
- USB C to Lightning Cable — $15.99 (36% off)
- 30W Quick Charge compatible Car Charger — $12.99 (28% off)
- PowerCore 10,000mAh Portable Charger — $33.99 (26% off)
- PowerPort USB-C to Lightning Cable Combo — $25.99 (43% off)
There's some good deals to be had if you're in the market for more convenient charging — and who isn't? There's even a few Lightning options for those
traitors who use Apple products as their phones of choice. All these accessories are eligible for free shipping if you spend over $25 or subscribe to Prime. The solar panel charger looks particularly unique, and could be great if you're planning on camping out the pandemic away from society.
