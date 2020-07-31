OnePlus’s cheap AirPods knockoffs debuted last week alongside the Nord to much attention. Now older OnePlus flagships are getting deep integration with the Buds thanks to some OTA updates. The newer 8 series has already picked up the relevant updates, and now the two-year-old 6 series is following suit with its latest OxygenOS build.
Despite their borrowed looks, the OnePlus Buds turned out to be fantastic everyday earbuds in our review. Unfortunately the Buds don’t yet have a dedicated companion app, which means you must have a OnePlus phone handy to tweak their settings and pull any firmware update. The latest OxygenOS 10.3.5 update brings that very native control panel to the older OnePlus 6 and 6T, in line with the company’s promise to ensure compatibility before July ends.
Besides that major addition, the two 2018 flagships are also being bumped to the July security level, just when some other phones have started receiving August patches. OnePlus has also fixed the crashing issue with Chrome, along with other system-level fixes. The changelog also mentions “optimized RAM management,” which could have something to do with OnePlus’s aggressive background app handling, though we cannot be sure about that with this limited information.
- System
- Optimized RAM management
- Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection
- Fixed the crash issue when browsing on Chrome
- Fixed the black screen issue when opening logkit
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07
- Updated GMS package to 2020.05
While the new build is already reaching a handful of users, OnePlus says that a complete coverage may still be a few days out. The OxyegnOS 10.3.5 update weighs in at just under 250MB for both phones. You can download their incremental update files from the direct links below.
