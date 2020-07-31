When I attended Oppo's Inno Day event in December 2019, the company described its grand plans for 2020, particularly in the wearables segment. After launching its very first smartwatch exclusively in China alongside the Find X2 phone series back in March, Oppo is now bringing a Wear OS version to global markets. Three sets of budget true wireless earbuds are also being made available more widely.

The Chinese version of the Oppo Watch shipped with a proprietary Android-based operating system, but it makes sense to go with the more established OS in western locales. As well as some nifty Oppo-designed features, it'll be tightly integrated with Google services such as Fit, Pay (NFC), and Assistant while also getting access to thousands of apps and watch faces through the Play Store. It's powered by Qualcomm's Wear 3100 chip coupled with an Ambiq Micro Apollo3 co-processor to help with power efficiency. GPS is built in (A-GPS and GLONASS) and the only available memory/storage configuration is 1/8GB.

Oppo's Apple Watch alternative is available in two sizes each with slightly differing capabilities. The smaller 41mm model offers Bluetooth 4.2, BLE, and WiFi connectivity. Its 1.6-inch AMOLED display has a 320x360 pixel resolution (301ppi, 65% screen-to-body ratio). A modest 300mAh battery is good for 24 hours of typical use or 14 days with power saver mode turned on.

All the best specs can be found on the larger 46mm model, including LTE for a true standalone experience. Its 1.9-inch 402x476p AMOLED (326ppi) curved display boasts a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio and can hit 1,000 nits of brightness. The frames of each are made from aluminum alloy, but only the bigger timepiece has a ceramic back. It can manage 30 hours in smart mode, thanks to its 430mAh battery, and up to 21 days in power saver mode. Both watches are water-resistant, certified for 3 or 5ATM, respectively. Oppo's VOOC flash charging technology means both can be fully replenished in just 75 minutes with their included magnetic pin chargers.

As well as Google Fit, Oppo's own HeyTap fitness suite is on board as well as 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and special breathing exercises. Without straps, the larger model weighs 40g, which is a full 10g heavier than its smaller sibling. Sporty rubber watch bands are included, but leather options are available as supplementary purchases and they can be swapped out using Oppo's patented quick release system. The 46mm variant will come in Black or Glossy Gold and will cost £369 in the UK when it goes on sale in October. The 41mm option will come in Black, Pink Gold, or Silver Mist for £229, available September 3. There are currently no plans for a US launch.

Enco W11

In addition to these smartwatches, Oppo is also bringing three distinct sets of true wireless earbuds to international markets. With each price bump, extra features are added, summarised below:

Enco W11 — Design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds with 8mm drivers, IP55, auto-pairing, intelligent gesture controls, electronic noise cancellation for calls, 5 hours of playback on a single charge, 20 hours with the case — £45

— Design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds with 8mm drivers, IP55, auto-pairing, intelligent gesture controls, electronic noise cancellation for calls, 5 hours of playback on a single charge, 20 hours with the case — £45 Enco W31 — Stem design with 7mm drivers, IP54, individual Bluetooth connection for each bud, reduced latency, wear detection, Bass mode, dual mics, only 3.5 hours of playback on a single charge, 15 hours with the case — £69

— Stem design with 7mm drivers, IP54, individual Bluetooth connection for each bud, reduced latency, wear detection, Bass mode, dual mics, only 3.5 hours of playback on a single charge, 15 hours with the case — £69 Enco W51 — Stem design with 7mm drivers, IP54, ANC up to 35dB, triple mics, only 4 hours of playback on a single charge, 24 hours with the case, fast wired and wireless charging (15 mins for 9 or 3 hours listening, respectively) — £89

Enco W31

They all use Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10 meters. Colors include white, black, and navy blue. The Enco W11 and W31 are available on Amazon right away, while the Enco W51 comes out on September 3 along with the small version of the Oppo Watch.

Enco W51