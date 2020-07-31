Google may have announced its intention to purchase Fitbit last year, but deals between large corporations like this move slowly. Regulators in both the US and EU have expressed concern about the world's largest ad company gaining access to potentially sensitive health data gathered by Fitbit's wearable devices, and Google's reassurances haven't helped. A new report says that the European Commission will launch an antitrust investigation into the arrangements as soon as next week.

The EU finishes its preliminary probe on August 4th, and is expected to announce the investigation shortly thereafter. This new inquiry will explore the use of data in healthcare to a greater extent, and may last up to four months. While the Commission declined to reply to this report, Google said that the deal is about devices, not data, and that the acquisition will benefit consumers by improving the next generation of wearables.

Google has faced increased scrutiny in recent years due to its ever-expanding size and scope, not the least of which was an inquiry by Congress just this week. The deal with Fitbit has attracted criticism from healthcare providers as well as rival wearable companies, who are worried about Google boosting the dominance it enjoys in several markets with new user data from Fitbit. Despite Google's statements that it will not use the health data to target ads, it looks like members of the EU Commission still aren't convinced that Fitbit is a good fit for Google.