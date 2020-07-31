The Energy Ring battery indicator is pretty popular among folks with so-called "punch-hole" camera cutout-equipped phones, as is its sister app Energy Notch. Now Energy Ring has picked up support for the OnePlus Nord.

The change comes courtesy of an update to the app on the Play Store yesterday, and it also delivers support for the Realme X50 Pro and Redmi Note9 and fixes some alignment issues with the Redmi Note 9S, Pro, and Max. Instructions for how to keep the app running in the background were also added.

The Nord's oblong, two-camera punch-hole — Energy Ring adds, well, a ring to it.

If you're among the handful of folks with a Nord, you can pull down the latest version of Energy Ring (v2.5.1) at the Play Store or APK Mirror.